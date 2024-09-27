Podcast King Joe Rogan Warns: First Amendment in Danger if Kamala Harris Wins

Podcasting powerhouse Joe Rogan has warned his millions of listeners that free speech will be endangered if Kamala Harris and Tim Walz win the 2024 election in November.

Rogan told his fans that with the penchant for Democrat officials to support censorship and to initiate taxpayer-funded censorship programs, he worried that the “wild things” that Harris and Walz have both said about free speech does not bode well for the Fist Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that guarantees free political speech, Mediaite noted.

“I don’t think it turns around if Kamala Harris gets into office. I think they clamp down more,” Rogan said as he identified X and Rumble as some of the only social media platforms on which free speech flourishes.

Rogan pointed specifically to Harris’s claim that Elon Musk should “lose his privileges” if he does not toe her line of censorship.

“She openly discussed the need for the same rules to apply to Facebook and Twitter and the possibility that Elon Musk could lose his privileges. There are so many wild things that they are saying,” Rogan told his listeners.

After the episode, X chief Elon Musk noted that Rogan was “absolutely right” in his contention.

Rogan also blasted Walz for outrageously saying that there is “no guarantee to free speech on misinformation or hate speech.”

“Tim Walz said that the First Amendment doesn’t apply to misinformation or hate speech. Okay, well, it certainly does. It does,” the podcaster and comedian explained. “Sometimes people say things wrong and the goal of the First Amendment is, you say something wrong, and then this guy who is an expert says the right thing, and you correct him.”

The Biden-Harris regime has already been a scourge for free speech. In fact, in February, the attorneys general of 20 states joined together to warn that Joe Biden’s efforts to censor “disinformation” was a direct threat to free speech.

