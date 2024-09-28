NBC News: Kamala Harris’s Celeb-Heavy Campaign Could Hurt Her — ‘Democrats Cater to Hollywood, Not Average Americans’

Hollywood celebrities are lining up to endorse Kamala Harris in the final stretch of the election cycle, providing her campaign with an abundance of free publicity, social media clout, and favorable media coverage.

But as ordinary Americans continue to suffer due to record-high consumer prices, one of Kamala Harris’ biggest media allies is sounding the alarm about her coziness with wealthy stars.

NBC News ran an article Wednesday in which it cautioned the party might be making a big mistake this election year.

“The courting of celebrity endorsements is a long-running tradition in presidential politics and one that Democrats generally win,” NBC News reporter Matt Dixon noted. “But in the process, Democrats can open themselves up to an easy line of attack from Republicans: Democrats cater to Hollywood, not average Americans.”

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has not missed the opportunity to point out the socio-economic disconnect.

“Patriot, Comrade Kamala is putting together a RADICAL LEFT DREAM TEAM,” Trump wrote in a fundraising email last week after Harris did an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “She’s got HOLLYWOOD HACKS like Oprah Winfrey and Jamie Lee Curtis raising MILLIONS for her campaign.”

Like so much of her campaign, Kamala Harris’ affinity for celebrities has been inconsistent and sometimes contradictory.

Just prior to the Democratic National Convention in August, reports emerged that her campaign wanted to minimize the participation of Hollywood celebrities to avoid accusations of elitism that plagued Hillary Clinton’s ill-fated 2016 run.

Still, Oprah Winfrey and Pink played major roles at the DNC this year.

As voters are demanding more substance instead of puff from her, Kamala Harris has begun to lean more heavily into celebrities, welcoming their endorsements and star power.

She sat with Winfrey for a TV special in which she failed to deliver specifics on record-high consumer prices, the unprecedented flood of illegal immigration, and other issues weighing on voters.

And she has touted her recent endorsement from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence — though polls show the vast majority of voters don’t care about Taylor Swift’s political views.

