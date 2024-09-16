Second Poll Shows Overwhelming Majority of Voters Don’t Care About Taylor Swift Endorsing Harris

Another poll is showing that Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris isn’t energizing voters as much as Democrats had hoped.

Only 6 percent of respondents in a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday said the pop star’s endorsement of Kamala Harris makes them more likely to vote for her. Meanwhile, 13 percent said it makes them less likely to support her, with the vast majority of 81 percent saying it makes no difference.

Those responding negatively are overwhelmingly supporters of former President Donald Trump, according to the poll.

ABC News was behind last week’s presidential debate that was clearly biased against Trump, with hosts David Muir and Linsey Davis repeatedly interrupting Trump to fact-check him while failing to fact-check Harris even once, even though she uttered a number of lies.

The new poll comes after a separate YouGov poll also found that Taylor Swift’s endorsement isn’t working the magic the left had anticipated.

Just 8 percent of respondents said they would either be “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for Kamala Harris due to Swift’s endorsement. A full 20 percent said they are “somewhat” or “much more likely” to vote for former President Donald Trump.

The majority of respondents at 66 percent said that Swift’s endorsement made no difference

Swift posted her endorsement to Instagram late Tuesday, clearly timed to land just moments after the presidential debate. While she announced she was voting for Kamala, she tempered her enthusiasm by encouraging her millions of fans to do their own research and vote however they choose.

Her reserved support comes as Harris continues to be unpopular among many young progressive voters due to the war in Gaza. Anti-Israel progressives have protested Kamala’s events as well as last month’s DNC. Now, many of them are flocking to alternate candidates, like the Green Party’s Jill Stein.

