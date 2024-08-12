Report: Kamala Harris Campaign Limiting Celebrity Involvement at DNC to Appear Less Elitist

The Kamala Harris campaign is reportedly limiting the presence of Hollywood celebrities at next week’s Democratic National Convention in a bid to appear less elitist.

Unnamed sources told TMZ the campaign is working hard to avoid the DNC in Chicago being portrayed as a “Hollywood liberal elite” event. Campaign organizers are trying to avoid Hillary Clinton’s mistake of giving celebrities a major platform in 2016, resulting in widespread backlash.

So far, John Legend will be part of the DNC program, according to the report. Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus recently indicated she will also likely be participating in the multi-day convention.

How about Taylor Swift, who has yet to publicly endorse any candidate this election cycle after having backed Joe Biden in 2016? TMZ reported Swift likely won’t be appearing as her current tour has her overseas. Nor is Beyonce expected to show up.

The last DNC in 2020 relied heavily on celebrities to gin up support for Biden.

Stars including Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kerry Washington, and Tracee Ellis Ross all made appearances. In one infamous moment, actor Billy Porter performed a bizarre interpretive dance to the Buffalo Springfield song “For What It’s Worth.”

Kamala Harris is still relying heavily on celebrity influencers to push her bid for the presidency.

Hollywood elites who are heavily promoting Kamala on social media include Rob Reiner, Mia Farrow, Julianne Moore, Cynthia Nixon, Mark Hamill, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

