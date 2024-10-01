America Chooses Its ‘Fighter’: Trump Anthem Tops Billboard Digital Sales Charts

It’s hard to describe the journey of the song “Fighter,” written by Breitbart’s Jon Kahn & Nashville Hitmaker Chris Wallin, and performed by Kahn. The Trump tribute song accompanied by the viral black and white video continues to have a life of its own. Today, “Fighter” claimed the #1 spot atop Billboard’s Digital Sales Charts. And if that’s not enough, Kahn became Billboard’s #1 emerging artist.

“Fighter,” which Kahn calls a musical and visual character study of President Donald Trump, spent 6 days atop the iTunes download charts, was shared by the former president on his Instagram and Truth social handles, and is now being played at campaign rallies.



Kahn told Breitbart News, “we just wanted to show President Trump in the light that the mainstream media is trying so hard to put in shadow. This project from its inception was meant for the millions of American who see him as their fighter and it’s not just about his resolve, it’s about how he feels about the country. I’m just grateful the song is affecting people and they continue to share it.”



The video for “Fighter” has been viewed and shared well over 10 million times collectively, and paints a portrait of a man who fights not only with strength but love.

WATCH FIGHTER:

In a recent interview with Sebastian Gorka, Kahn said he would not have had the courage to release the song if not for the inspiration of his good friend, Andrew Breitbart.

FOLLOW Jon Kahn on Instagram

FOLLOW Chris Wallin on Instagram