‘Rust’ Starring Alec Baldwin to Premiere at Film Festival in Poland Three Years After Fatal Set Shooting

Alex Baldwin’s troubled film, Rust, is set to make its debut at the EnergaCameraimage international cinematography fest in Torun, Poland, which takes place from November 16-23.

Baldwin’s film has been at the center of controversy since the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died from a bullet fired by Baldwin from a pistol being used as a prop in filming.

The actor will host a panel with director Joel Souza on the film during the festival. Souza was also injured during the accidental shooting that killed Hutchins, according to The Wrap.

Rust came to a halt after Hutchins’ death spurring multiple lawsuits, arrests, and court cases.

Baldwin was arrested and charged in the death, but the case against him was later dismissed after a New Mexico judge ruled that evidence favorable to the actor was improperly excluded from court.

One person involved in the incident did go to jail, however.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for storing and maintaining the firearms used on the set of the film, was convicted by a jury in March on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Gutierrez-Reed was handed 18 months in jail.

Once all the wrangling in court was done, Baldwin went back to the film and eventually resumed shooting after moving the film’s location to Montana. Filming finally wrapped up in May of last year.

According to The Wrap, the panel will discuss the visual style Hutchins developed for the film and how replacement cinematographer Bianca Cline replicated it.

Rust follows the tale of a pre-teen who lost his parents in 1880s Wyoming and who is then reunited with his estranged grandfather (Baldwin), who is accused of killing a man.

