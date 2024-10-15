Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow appeared on Tomi Lahren’s show where they discussed a range of issues, including Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston basing his recent endorsement of Kamala Harris on abortion.

Speaking at a “Reproductive Rights” rally recently, Cranston based his support for abortion on being a father to a daughter.

“I‘m not a politician; I’m not a doctor or a lawyer, but I have played all of this on television,” he said, prompting applause from the audience.

“But I am a father of a daughter, and it’s important to me for her life now and for the future and for other fathers’ daughters to be able to have within their lifetime the fundamental right of freedom of choice,” he continued. “There should not be anyone but them deciding what happens to their own body. That’s why I’m enthusiastically supporting Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz.”

In his interview with Tomi Lahren, Alex Marlow characterized Cranston’s stance as essentially basing his whole vote on having his daughter be allowed to terminate his grandchildren in the womb.

“It’s really, really weird that, ‘I declare that I will only support a candidate who wants my grandchildren, my flesh and blood to be terminated in the womb. That’s all that matters to me,'” Marlow characterized Cranston as saying.

Watch:

“It’s kinda gross,” Marlow added.

Marlow ultimately believe that Cranston should have stayed away from politics by allowing himself to be a symbol that Americans of all political stripes could unite behind with his shows, noting his reputation for being an all-around nice person in Hollywood.

“It’s just amazing how these people have a gift at being able to act and they feel like they just need to publicly humiliate himself,” said Marlow. “This guy had so much goodwill for all Americans of all political stripes. He’s been on some of the most popular shows of all time. Everyone in Hollywood says he’s a super nice guy. We have some semi-mutual friends. I think, why is he doing this? It’s just so embarrassing.”