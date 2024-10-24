Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Kamala with No Mention of Working Americans’ Top Issue: ‘For Books, for the Climate, for Me’

Sex & the City star Sarah Jessica Parker endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, citing a variety of issues, including “books,” “love,” “me,” and “choice” — missing from her list, notably, was any mention of the top issue for voters: the economy, inflation, and the crushing cost of commodities, or illegal immigration, or crime.

The actress shared a photo of herself hanging a Harris-Walz sign on Instagram and then cited a range of reasons for her endorsement. While she cited some substantial issues, including affordable healthcare and military members, other reasons like “hope,” “love,” and “me” were more personal. She mostly avoided knocking Trump until the very end when she referenced his running mate J.D. Vance’s past comments about childless cat ladies.

For the love of my country

For our public schools

For books

For common sense gun laws

For a living wage

For opportunity

For women

For voting rights

For the Dreamers

For arts and culture

For my mother and senior citizens

For our military, past and currently serving

For the climate

For hope

For friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community

For freedom

For science

For affordable healthcare

For our union members

For democracy

For my daughters

For my son

For all of our children

For equality

For dignity

For the constitution

For me

For love

For choice

“And for a certain childless cat lady I play on TV. With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala,” she concluded.

With inflation crushing millions of working Americans, it’s no surprise that the economy is the number issues among voters according to Gallop polling. The survey giant says former President Donald Trump leads Harris by nine points on the issue of the economy.