Sarah Jessica Parker Endorses Kamala with No Mention of Working Americans’ Top Issue: ‘For Books, for the Climate, for Me’

Sex & the City star Sarah Jessica Parker endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, citing a variety of issues, including “books,” “love,” “me,” and “choice” — missing from her list, notably, was any mention of the top issue for voters: the economy, inflation, and the crushing cost of commodities, or illegal immigration, or crime.
The actress shared a photo of herself hanging a Harris-Walz sign on Instagram and then cited a range of reasons for her endorsement. While she cited some substantial issues, including affordable healthcare and military members, other reasons like “hope,” “love,” and “me” were more personal. She mostly avoided knocking Trump until the very end when she referenced his running mate J.D. Vance’s past comments about childless cat ladies.
For the love of my country
For our public schools
For books
For common sense gun laws
For a living wage
For opportunity
For women
For voting rights
For the Dreamers
For arts and culture
For my mother and senior citizens
For our military, past and currently serving
For the climate
For hope
For friends and loved ones in the LGBTQ+ community
For freedom
For science
For affordable healthcare
For our union members
For democracy
For my daughters
For my son
For all of our children
For equality
For dignity
For hope
For the constitution
For me
For love
For choice
“And for a certain childless cat lady I play on TV. With an abundance of joy, optimism and pride, I am voting for Vice President Kamala,” she concluded.
With inflation crushing millions of working Americans, it’s no surprise that the economy is the number issues among voters according to Gallop polling. The survey giant says former President Donald Trump leads Harris by nine points on the issue of the economy.
