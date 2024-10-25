‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Reveals ‘Plenty of People’ in Hollywood Tell Him They’re ‘Terrified to Publicly’ Support Trump

Hollywood star Zachary Levi revealed that there were “plenty of people” in Hollywood who had expressed fear of announcing their support for former President Donald Trump.

In a video on Instagram, Levi addressed claims from ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, that Hollywood had “always been a very right-leaning town,” revealing that “plenty of people” in the entertainment industry had told him they were scared to reveal they supported Trump because there were “ramifications for” that, according to Variety.

“There are plenty, and by the way, they’ve sent me lots of messages, plenty of people in my industry, in Hollywood, who are terrified to publicly say they would vote for Donald Trump or be conservative in any way,” Levi said in the video. “That’s why you don’t see them. That’s why they’re not very prevalent or prominent. They know there’s ramifications for this kind of shit.”

Levi’s words came after Goldberg claimed that Hollywood was “a mixed bunch” and that it sometimes seems as if “there’s more Democrats and sometimes it seems like there’s more Republicans,” according to the outlet.

Goldberg referred to actors Dennis Quad and Jon Voight, who have been outspoken supporters of Trump.

In September, Levi announced that he was endorsing Trump, noting that he was a candidate who would be able to “take back this country.” Levi’s endorsement of Trump came after he previously endorsed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for president.