Hollywood Star Zachary Levi Endorses Trump: ‘We Are Going to Take Back This Country’

Actor Zachary Levi — who starred in the Shazam! movies — has endorsed former President Donald Trump, saying he believes Trump is the candidate who can successfully “take back this country.”

Zachary Levi moderated a panel of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard at a “Reclaim America” tour stop on Saturday in Dearborn, Michigan. The actor said he had endorsed RFK, Jr. earlier in the election cycle because the candidate embodied his own distrust of government and unscrupulous corporations.

“I stand with Bobby and I stand with everyone else who is standing with President Trump,” he said.

“My parents were Kennedy Democrats that then turned into Reagan Republicans,” Levi said. “And they taught me to have a healthy level of distrust for the government and a healthy level of distrust for industry that runs amok.”

He added: “We live in a country that’s been hijacked by a lot of people who want to take this place off the cliff… We’re here to stop that. We’re here to make sure we are going to take back this country.”

Later, the actor blasted the establishment news media, the pharmaceutical industry, and big agriculture.

“We are all being poisoned and lied to,” he said.

Both RFK, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard have endorsed Trump’s bid to re-take the White House and are hitting the campaign trail for Trump in the weeks leading up to November 5. Both are former Democrats who have become independents after experiencing the dirty tricksDemocrat elites played in their efforts to smear and discredit them.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com