‘Star Trek’ Star George Takei Calls for Amazon Boycott After WaPo Owner Jeff Bezos Blocks the Paper’s Harris Endorsement

Star Trek star George Takei is calling for an Amazon boycott after the Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos blocked the paper’s endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

“If Jeff Bezos cowers before power, we the consumers should show him ours by staying off Amazon through the election,” Takei declared in a Friday X post.

The actor’s remarks were in response to the Washington Post‘s decision not to endorse Harris for president.

On Friday, the paper’s editorial board announced it would not be endorsing any candidates in the upcoming presidential election.

The decision allegedly involved Bezos, who reportedly ordered the non-endorsement while early vote trends appear to favor former President Donald Trump.

Notably, this is the first time the Washington Post has chosen not to vouch for a presidential candidate in 36 years — a blow to Harris, who was also not endorsed by her hometown newspaper, Los Angeles Times.

The political left had a meltdown over the Washington Post‘s non-endorsement in the 2024 presidential election.

“So much for ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness,'” Susan Rice, former White House adviser and senior aide to President Joe Biden, reacted — referring to the Washington Post‘s official slogan — adding, “This is the most hypocritical, chicken shit move from a publication that is supposed to hold people in power to account.”

Social media users took to the comment section of Rice’s post to point out that “Perhaps they are” standing up for democracy and holding powerful people to account, given that the Democrat Party ousted Biden from his reelection campaign and installed a nominee that nobody voted for.

“A Democrat dares speak of ‘democracy’? After Dems installed a nominee that received ZERO votes for President?” another X user wrote in reaction to Rice’s remarks, adding, “Their stupidity & hypocrisy is almost beyond description.”

The Washington Post editor-at-large Robert Kagan, meanwhile, resigned following the paper’s announcement that it would not be endorsing Harris in the 2024 presidential election, according to CNN’s Hadas Gold.

“The Washington Post editorial board is a disgrace,” actor Rob Reiner cried. “For the newspaper that exposed the Pentagon Papers and the Watergate scandal to not take a position and endorse a candidate in the most consequential Presidential election in 165 years is reprehensible.”

“Nice try @JeffBezos. Trump will still deport Lauren and then put you in the camps with the rest of us. Coward,” former sports anchor Keith Olbermann — who less than 24 hours ago ironically called for Biden to “immediately” arrest Elon Musk and “lock him away in a military facility” — declared.

“I just canceled my subscription to @washingtonpost,” journalist Joan Walsh disclosed, adding, “You should too.”

“Washington Post. Hometown paper. Grew up with it. Bye, byatch,” actor Jeffrey Wright proclaimed.

“Jeff Bezos is forcing the Washington Post NOT to endorse Kamala Harris for President — just in case trump wins the election,” one left-wing X user exclaimed. “EVERYBODY CANCEL YOUR WASHINGTON POST SUBSCRIPTIONS NOW.

“FUCK YOU, JEFF BEZOS,” the X user added.

As Breitbart News reported, Bezos has several large contracts with the U.S. government.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.