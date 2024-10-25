Triggered Celebs Cancel Washington Post and Los Angeles Times Subscriptions After Neither Endorse Kamala

The Harris-Walz campaign now has the Left eating itself.

On Tuesday the Los Angeles Times declined to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president. On Friday, the Washington Post said the same. And now, a Hollywood leftist vs. Democrat media complex civil war has kicked off for the world to see, with major entertainment industry figures flaunting their canceled subscriptions and bashing billionaires on Trump-backer Elon Musk’s X.

The Batman and James Bond movie star Jeffrey Wright shared a screenshot of his WaPo cancellation, saying “Washington Post. Hometown paper. Grew up with it. Bye, byatch.”

The West Wing and Get Out star Bradley Whitford did the same, captioning his X post with the paper’s much-mocked tagline: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The all-female Ghostbusters director Paul Feig fired off his missive, trashing WaPo owner Jeff Bezos, who reportedly made the decision to block the paper’s already written endorsement of Harris.

Up next? Two and Half Men star Jon Cryer lived up to his name.

The Los Angeles Times wasn’t spared the celebrity searing. Star Wars star Mark Hamill posted to X, saying “I canceled our subscription to the LA Times because I want to make it clear that I am not okay with them being silent. In dangerous times, honest people need to stand up. This is the only way to show I’m standing up.”

Who’s the Boss and Charmed star Allyssa Milano apparently couldn’t see the irony in saying “billionaires suck” on a social media platform owned by the biggest billionaire Elon Musk, who has backed former President Donald Trump’s campaign to the tune of more than $100 million to date.

The meltdowns even saw Star Trek star George Takei promoting the idea to expand the boycott to Bezos’ other businesses, namely his nest egg: Amazon.

The West Wing and Scandal star Josh Malina wished he had a WaPo and LA Times subscription just so he could cancel them both.

Actor-director Rob Reiner called the WaPo editorial board “a disgrace.”

The LA Times — like WaPo — has been a major Democratic Party cheerleader for decades, publishing propaganda like the Trump-Russia hoax for years. Its snub of Harris, however, shocked the political and media worlds partly because the paper endorsing Democrats had become so consistent as to be assumed.

It all comes as Kamala Harris has come crashing down in both national and swing state polls in recent weeks. Her campaign now wakes up to a cacophony of establishment media headlines about major panic setting, fear she will lose, and even campaign staffer infighting.