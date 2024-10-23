Reports: Democrats Fear Kamala Harris Could Lose Close Race 

Some Democrats, however, are ringing the alarm bells after early voting data in Nevada, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania looked to benefit Republicans. “In Wilmington, they are frantically trying to figure that out,” Democrat and cohost of The Morning Meeting Dan Turrentine said Tuesday about early vote trends. “If you look at, not just in Nevada, but so far, Democrats are underperforming in Philadelphia and Atlanta, and now we’re seeing Las Vegas.”

“The Harris campaign appears to be struggling with Latinos, black men, and young voters,” Turrentine said. “It appears that those problems have not been solved … Things like this, you know, give you a little bit of heartburn … Nevada is supposed to be, you know, one of our best states. And so it appears that some of our base voters are not very energized right now.”

Early voting is ongoing and the data is incomplete, but that has not stopped Democrats from noting the absence of momentum. “If this is a vibe election, the current vibes ain’t great,” another strategist told the Hill.