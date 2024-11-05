Jon Stewart Ends ‘Daily Show’ Election Night Broadcast with Profane Shriek as Kamala Loses to Trump: ‘F****ck. This Is Not the End’

Just as former President Donald Trump was well on his way to reelection, having secured victories in Georgia and North Carolina — two of seven pivotal swing states — an emotional and broken Jon Stewart wrapped his Daily Show election night special Tuesday with a profane freak out followed by a somber message of hope.

“Here’s what we know — is that we really don’t know anything, and that we’re going to come out of this election. We’re going to make all kind of pronouncements about what this country is and what this world is, and the truth is, we’re not really going to know shit,” Stewart said. “We’re going to make it seem like this is the finality of our civilization. … We’re all going to have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be. And I just want to point out, just as a matter of perspective, that the lessons that our pundits take away from these results, that they will pronounce with certainty, will be wrong. And we have to remember that.”

The long-time Comedy Central host then walked his audience through a panoply of presidential predictions that all aged like a banana.

“My point is this: Fuck!” Stewart shrieked before doing his to reassure what was apparently a dejected audience.

“But this isn’t the end! I promise you, this is not the end. And we have to regroup and we have to continue to fight and continue to work day in and day out to create the better society for our children, for this world, for this country that we know is possible. It’s possible.”

