Actress Justine Bateman Trolls Kamala Supporters Melting Down on TikTok

Actress Justine Bateman — the star of NBC’s beloved sitcom Family Ties — is trolling supporters of Kamala Harris who have posted meltdown videos to TikTok and other social media apps, penning mock scene analyses of their cinematic technique.

“Shoot in a location that is not the interior of a car,” Bateman wrote on X.

“The director has her walk into extreme close-up, reminiscent of Tarkovsky’s Ivan’s Childhood,” the actress concludes in another post.

“The exhale through the nose at the end, a la Raging Bull, is a good button to the piece,” she praises yet another.

Justine Bateman’s hilarious scene break-downs have spurred speculation that she could be a secret supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, or at least may be Trump-curious.Fueling the speculation is a photo she posted of herself shortly after Trump’s victory, posing in front of the Capitol with the text #USA and “Love you, #America!”

Bateman recently praised former Democrat Nicole Shanahan, the vice presidential running mate of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Shanahan campaigned for Trump after Kennedy endorsed him in August. Both are expected to have prominent roles in the second Trump administration in the domain of public health.

Bateman has also publicly bashed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), calling him the worst governor in the state’s history. She is also calling out woke campus culture, including universities that have given the day off following Trump’s victory.

In recent years, Bateman has emerged as an anti-establishment voice in Hollywood, critiquing the studios but also the major guilds, including SAG-AFTRA, particularly on the issue of artificial intelligence technology.

Justine Bateman has emerged as a vocal opponent to Hollywood’s embrace of AI. The Family Ties actress and sister of star Jason Bateman has earned a degree in computer science and digital media management and has branched out into directing.

