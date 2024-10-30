Family Ties star Justine Bateman has called out California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) as its revealed the state’s job openings have experienced a fall of 30 percent as the unemployment rate stands at the second-worst in the country.

Taking to social media site X – formerly known as Twitter – the actress simply stated to her 139,000+ followers:

Newsom is the worst Governor we’ve ever had in Calif.

This is not the first time the Family Ties alum, 58, has got political.

Back in 2020 she joined a number of people who believed Newsom should be recalled.

In images obtained by the Daily Mail, Bateman could be seen at a “Recall Gavin 2020” campaign trailer signing a petition in agreeance with the movement to remove the politician from office.

“OK, how do we get rid of this guy? Where do I sign?” she reportedly asked at the trailer before taking a “to go” packet so that she can collect signatures to assist with the campaign.

“Thank you so much for being here,” the actress told the volunteers, the outlet reports. “Let’s do this!”

More recently she called out Newsom’s attempts to justify the state’s parlous financial disposition, also on social media.

Newsom was speaking as he unveiled a new tax credit program for film and TV in the hopes of bringing production back to Hollywood, as Breitbart News reported. She said:

PhD in deflection and world salad composition from World Salad College.

He hailed the proposed plan as an investment in the film industry’s future at a time when it is needed more than ever.

“California is the entertainment capital of the world, rooted in decades of creativity, innovation, and unparalleled talent,” said Newsom in a statement. “Expanding this program will help keep production here at home, generate thousands of good-paying jobs, and strengthen the vital link between our communities and the state’s iconic film and TV industry.”

A recent study from FilmLA showed that film and TV production “dropped by 5% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same timeframe of 2023,” per KTLA.

The Hollywood Reporter recently dubbed Los Angeles a “production graveyard”, warning: “Every category of filming for scripted content trails historical norms.”