‘Wicked’ Sorry: Mattel ‘Deeply Regrets’ Printing Porn Site on Dolls for Ariana Grande Movie

Mattel customers have received a fulsome apology from the toy maker after they were inadvertently directed to a pornographic website rather than its new line of Wicked dolls.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this,” the contrite toy company said in a statement to CNN.

UPI reports Mattel has released the set of dolls ahead of the launch of the Wicked film, an adaptation of the popular Broadway musical.

But eagle-eyed fans posted images on social media showing the packaging had a pornography website on it, instead of the movie’s web address.

In its statement as seen by UPI, Mattel said it was made aware of the issue on the weekend. It was unclear how many toys were affected by the misprint, but the company said they were primarily sold in the United States.

Mattel recommends the dolls for children aged four and above.

Those in possession of the misprinted packages are being advised by Mattel to discard them while it seeks to sternly remonstrate with those responsible for the original error.

Mattel said the dolls had primarily been sold in the US.

The Wicked movie comes after two decades of the musical on stage.

The production, starring Ariana Grand and Cynthia Erivo, is to hit U.S. theatres on Nov. 22.