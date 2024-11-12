Watch: Patricia Heaton Rips ‘Fear-Mongering’ Media Election Coverage, Offers Prayer to Traumatized Head-Shaving Women

Actress Patricia Heaton hit at the “fear-mongering” media for traumatizing people after President-elect Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris last week.

Heaton delivered her takedown of the media over the weekend with a video posted on X.

“To all these extremists that are allowed television time, who told women that this is what is going to happen to them, shame on you! Shame on you!” she said. “Apparently, there are some really vulnerable people here who you targeted, and you fear-mongered to and you need to go back on the air and tell them things are going to be okay, tell them that they’re fine.”

“Also, stop saying people who voted differently from you are ‘uneducated’,” she continued. “Learn your f-ing lesson about smearing people who vote differently from you, who have different needs from you, who have legitimate complaints. Quit dismissing them as uneducated. When are you going to learn?”

Heaton mentioned the extremist online videos from women threatening to go on sex strikes while shaving their heads in fear that they will subjected to something like The Handmaid’s Tale.

“I’ve also seen a lot of the response videos — especially from women who are crying, screaming, shaving their heads, saying they’re going to be jailed or rounded up or killed or hunted or whatever,” Heaton said.

“We need to pray for them, and I just want to say to all you folks who feel that way, don’t make politics or identity groups your religion! Only Jesus is the same yesterday, today, and forever. Put your faith in Him, not in men, not in man’s institutions, not in human institutions,” she added.

As Breitbart News reported, Patricia Heaton came out strongly in defense of Jewish people this past summer in the face of antisemitism.

“Christ’s biological family is being murdered,” Heaton told Prager U CEO Marissa Streit. “Our savior’s biological family, the Jewish people, are being murdered. We need to stand for them. We are grafted into Israel by the graciousness of God, so we need to stand for them.”

