‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Patricia Heaton to Christians: ‘Christ’s Biological Family Is Being Murdered,’ We ‘Need to Stand’ for ‘Jews, Israel’

Everybody Loves Raymond and Carol’s Second Chance star Patricia Heaton told PragerU CEO Marissa Streit that Christians need to stand with Jews and Israel, because “Christ’s biological family is being murdered,” adding that those who are faithful should understand that “the history of the Church” involved sacrificing for their beliefs.”

“Christ’s biological family is being murdered,” Heaton told Streit. “Our savior’s biological family, the Jewish people, are being murdered. We need to stand for them. We are grafted into Israel by the graciousness of God, so we need to stand for them.”

Heaton elaborated on why Christians should support Israel, and why she believes the Catholic Church isn’t speaking out enough about the Israel-Hams war.

The The Middle star said she thinks the Church’s reasoning is: “Well, if we say we support Israel, what about the Palestinians who are being harmed?”

“And, yes, we have to pray for the Palestinians who are being harmed, because they voted in leaders who went and told their their army to slaughter innocent Jews,” Heaton said. “That’s why they’re being harmed, so we have to speak against that.”

“It is not Israel’s fault,” the actress continued. “Hamas started a war, Israel’s defending Israel and Israelis and Jews, and so Hamas has to deal with what they started. And we have to be very strong about that.”

Heaton added that when she “saw the amount of anti-Semitism on campuses,” it became “clear” that this “is a real problem.”

“Maybe we could say back in World War II we didn’t really know, that’s why we didn’t say anything. We can’t say that now,” she said. “We see what’s happening, we see the propaganda in these young minds of people who want to be a part of something important — and they’ve been bamboozled by these really left-wing, anti-Jewish professors.”

“While the normies were having their lives, these psychopaths have been plotting on how to kill Jews, and then Christians after that, and how to take down Western civilization and democracy, and how to install Sharia law,” Heaton asserted.

“Unfortunately, because we’re normal and nice, we thought everything was okay, and now we know it’s not, and now we have to do something about it,” the actress said.

“I’m doing whatever I can, using my platform to tell Christians, as we say at [October 7th Coalition], to be visibly and vocally supportive of the Jewish people, of Israel’s right to exist, and to fight anti-Semitism. And we really have to focus on campus,” Heaton explained.

After being asked what her response is to those who argue that America has other issues, so why focus on Israel, Heaton said, “When you see what people through the history of the Church sacrificed for their beliefs, they’ve sacrificed their lives for the Church, and I feel that this is one of those things.”

