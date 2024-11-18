‘One Tree Hill’ Actor Paul Teal Dead at 35

Actor Paul Teal — known for his work on the TV series One Tree Hill and the 2022 film Deep Water — died on Friday at the age of 35.

“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future,” Teal’s partner Emilia Torello wrote in a Sunday Instagram post, breaking the news of his death. “You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love.”

While Torello did not reveal Teal’s cause of death, she shared that the actor had been battling some type of health issue.

“You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail,” she continued. “While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day.”

“The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine,” Torello added. “I will love you forever.”

Teal’s One Tree Hill co-star, Bethany Joy Lenz, also reacted to his death, writing on Instagram, “My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

The actress went on to recall meeting Teal in 2006, on the set of a musical production of The Notebook, before crossing paths again on One Tree Hill.

“I was giddy to be directing an episode of One Tree Hill where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh- the sleazy movie star,” Lenz said. “With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part. He was a joy to work with in any environment and so generous.”

“We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more,” she added. “I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short.”

Lenz went on to lament that 35 is “far too young” for her co-star to die.

“Now at 35, he’s taken another train,” she said. “He was too young to die. Far too young. I’m gutted.”

Teal also appeared in episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Outer Banks, American Rust, The Staircase, and George & Tammy.

