Alec Baldwin Won’t Watch ‘Rust,’ Ready to Put Film Behind Him: ‘Be a Father to My Children’

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said he wants to put the whole ordeal of the movie Rust behind him so can focus on being a father to his children.

Alec Baldwin spoke about the aftermath of the 2019 fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in an interview with Variety. It marked the actor’s first public comments on the movie since it had its world premiere earlier this month at a festival in Poland.

“I am happy that the film got completed,” he said. “It’s been such a tragedy, which of course we would do anything to undo. But we arrived to the reshoot and it was a better film in a lot of of ways. Other than Halyna. But for now, I want all things “Rust” to just leave my windshield, so I can go and do other things and be a father to my children.”

“At this age, I’m 66 years old, and you want to have the energy for your kids. The last two years of this situation have just hammered me, just drained me.”

Baldwin revealed he hasn’t seen the final cut of Rust and has no desire to do so.

“Only because this is obviously the most difficult thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life,” he said.

“Beyond the victims themselves, the thing that most pains me is what it did to my wife. My wife has been very, very traumatized from this. There has been a lot of pain. When you are married to somebody and everything was going fairly well and we had seven kids … and the floor falls out. It’s very frightening and very disturbing.”

In July, Baldwin was cleared of involuntary manslaughter charges in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins — bringing to a close the protracted legal saga that saw charges dismissed and then reinstated by New Mexico prosecutors.

But a judge dismissed the charges after deciding that prosecutors withheld crucial evidence from the defense.

Baldwin told Variety that he has not profited from Rust and gave his fee and other compensation to Hutchins’ husband as part of a deal.

No distributor has been announced for Rust. The movie premiered earlier this month at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland.

