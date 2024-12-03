Jon Stewart Trashes Biden Hypocrisy on Hunter Pardon: ‘Motherf**ker’

Comedian and Comedy Central star Jon Stewart trashed President Joe Biden on Monday for pardoning his son, Hunter, during his final months in office.

In a statement on Sunday, President Biden announced that he would be pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, saying that his son was “unfairly prosecuted” for federal gun charges and tax evasion charges. Hunter was set to be sentenced on December 12 for the first crime and on December 16 for the second crime.

“I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process, and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” Biden said.

During a segment on The Daily Show, Stewart first began by knocking Trump’s nomination of Kash Patel to FBI Director, which caused him to check his moral grandstanding.

“Faith! And the rule of law! Is all that separates us from the otters! The penguins, the apes, really the entire cast of Madagascar. “It’s the only thing! Faith and the rule of law. Finally [pantomiming chef’s kiss], Democrats have a moral perch from which they can judge without shame, hypocrisy or nuance,” he said before then playing a news clip announcing that Joe Biden had pardoned Hunter.

“Motherfucker, we were so close,” exclaimed Stewart. “But you know what, good, OK, fine, it’s good, it’s right, it’s his right. He’s an 82-year-old man, doesn’t want to spend the rest of his life visiting his son in prison. Republicans get away with this shit all the time. I’m sure the pardon is a narrowly written, precisely drawn farewell note of compassion for a loved one.”

Stewart then lamented that the president pardoned Hunder Biden for offenses he “committed or may have committed or taken part in” over the course of the past 11 years.

“I didn’t know pardons covered crimes you ‘may have’ commited. I’m surprised Biden didn’t include the phrase ‘on Earth 1 or any of the Earths in the multi-verse,’” he said.

Stewart is far from the only left-leaning media figure to trash Joe Biden for the pardon. On The Breakfast Club morning show Monday, host Charlamagne tha God outright said, “I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically, when they have shown us they’re not.”

“Stop acting like you’re the pure party,” he added.

