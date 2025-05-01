Former President Joe Biden’s (D) son, Hunter Biden, dropped a lawsuit Wednesday against a pair of Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers, who say he is afraid to take the issue to court.

In 2023 the now-former president’s son levied a lawsuit against the two men. He had accused them of targeting him through statements to the media in which they and their representatives offered confidential information about matters pertaining to a private citizen’s taxes, according to the New York Post.

The whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler, alleged there had been a cover-up in former President Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) to block a tax fraud investigation into Hunter Biden.

In a statement after the lawsuit was dropped, the two men said it was always clear it was an attempt to intimidate them.

“Intimidation and retaliation were never going to work. We truly wanted our day in court to provide the complete story, but it appears Mr. Biden was afraid to actually fight this case in a court of law after all,” they commented. “His voluntary dismissal of the case tells you everything you need to know about who was right and who was wrong.”

In December, the IRS whistleblowers criticized former President Joe Biden for pardoning Hunter before he left office, per Breitbart News.

“No amount of lies or spin can hide the simple truth that the Justice Department nearly let the President’s son off the hook for multiple felonies. We did our duty, told the truth, and followed the law,” their statement read:

Anyone reading the President’s excuses now should remember that Hunter Biden admitted to his tax crimes in federal court, that Hunter Biden’s attorneys have targeted us for our lawful whistleblower disclosures, and that we are suing one of those attorneys for smearing us with false accusations. President Biden has the power to put his thumb on the scales of justice for his son, but at least he had to do it with a pardon explicitly for all the world to see rather than his political appointees doing it secretly behind the scenes. Either way it is a sad day for law abiding taxpayers to witness this special privilege for the powerful.

In June 2023, Shapley said Hunter Biden raked in approximately $8.3 million from China, Ukraine, and Romania. He noted it was impossible to recoup taxes owed on $400,000 of his unreported income, per Breitbart News.