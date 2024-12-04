Nolte: MSNBC Chief Might Flee as Ratings Crash to Record Lows

MSNBC President Rashida Jones might flee the network now that ratings have bottomed out and President-elect Donald Trump is about to dominate the news cycle for another four years.

Per The Wrap:

As MSNBC suffers a steep ratings drop in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory, network President Rashida Jones is considering a possible exit from the job early next year, Oliver Darcy reported Tuesday. According to Darcy, a spokesperson for Jones denied the report; NBCUniversal representatives had no comment. But citing unnamed sources close to the matter, Darcy wrote in his Status newsletter that her potential exit would only come at some point after Trump is sworn in for his second term on Jan. 20, 2025.

Let’s assume the report is accurate, which is always a risk, but, hey, it’s almost Friday. Let’s have some fun..

Jones took over from Phil Griffin in 2021 and her tenure is considered a success, even though the marker for that success is CNNLOL.

“Jones may well remain in the job where, for the most part, she has had a highly successful tenure,” the report continues. “Jones led the network to several historic firsts and wins over rival CNN — including on election night when MSNBC topped CNN in the ratings for presidential election night coverage for the first time ever.”

Oh, okay… Congrats, I guess… You’re the tallest midget in a two-midget contest. Good work, toots.

Let’s look at the Rashid Jones era like adults, shall we?

Jones spent the last three-plus years setting MSNBC up for failure by pushing all her network’s chips into the middle of the table betting on Donald Trump’s fall. He’d either go to prison, get assassinated, or lose to Kamala Harris. This kind of short-term thinking is idiotic. Yes, network executives always think short term. But this is different. Most network execs run around wondering how to hold onto their audience. They do not run around alienating half the country and making the other half feel like suckers.

Nothing — and I mean NOTHING — prepared MSNBC viewers for Trump’s electoral triumph last month. Everything over there was happy talk and affirmation pablum for leftists… Kamala’s leading in the polls. Don’t worry about the polls where Trump’s leading; that’s right-wing propaganda. Kamala has the ground game advantage. Look at this poll out of Iowa! We’re calling the race now because Trump held a Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden and someone told a joke about Puerto Rico! Trump just called for Liz Cheney to be executed! It’s in the bag, I tell you, in da’ bag!

Instead of being a news outlet with leftist commentary, MSNBC became a 24/7 safe space where Democrats stressing over Trump winning a second term were assured they had nothing to worry about.

The result? Disintegrating ratings. Total primetime viewership is down 52 percent!

How does MSNBC recover from this? You can’t hand a primetime slot to a racist, hate-filled loon like Joy Reid and expect Normal Americans to return. And now your base of support, the far-left, has left in disgust over being led down a primrose path for the last 18 months.

Maybe the lefties will return, but you can sense the era of cable news dominating the national conversation coming to an end. It isn’t just that news consumers are moving online and to alternative media, it’s that cable news is exhausting. It sucks the life out of you and gives you nothing in return. You certainly don’t get the truth.

Finally, I think if Jones is thinking of resigning it’s for the same reason Bill Maher is. For nearly a decade, they hurled everything they had at Trump, and in return, he humiliated them with this incredible victory. They lost. They are defeated. They are demoralized. The idea of covering President Trump — walking proof of their loss of influence, is just too depressing.

