Charlamagne Says ‘Old Ass’ Biden Shouldn’t Give ‘Preemptive Pardons’ To Trump Rivals: ‘Don’t That Make You Look Guilty?’

Radio host Charlamagne tha God says “old ass” President Joe Biden should not give “preemptive pardons” to President-elect Donald Trump’s political opponents that waged lawfare against him during the 2024 election, adding, “Don’t that make you look guilty?”

“Trump won fair and square. It is what it is, and I don’t think President Biden should do preemptive pardons, either, [it] makes people look guilty if you ask me,” Charlamagne said during Thursday episode of The Breakfast Club.

Watch Below:

“Biden should be pardoning all the nonviolent drug offenders in federal prison,” Charlamagne added. “He should be pardoning everybody in federal prison for nonviolent weed convictions, okay? He should be pardoning [former Baltimore City State’s Attorney] Marilyn Mosby.”

“Those are the pardons he should be working on before he gets his old ass up out of here,” the radio host asserted.

Charlamagne’s co-host DJ Envy then suggested that Trump may seek retribution against those who waged lawfare against him during the 2024 election and “tried to get him locked up.”

“Yeah, but why would I be pardoning you if you don’t have any crimes connected to you?” Charlamagne countered. “Don’t that make you look guilty if I give you a preemptive pardon?”

But Envy argued that granting preemptive pardons could just look like “we know who Trump is and we know what Trump’s probably going to do.”

“Or it could mean Trump knows something that we don’t know, and that’s why he’s going after these people,” Charlamagne retorted. “I just don’t understand why you would give somebody a preemptive pardon — it just feels like you saying, ‘Okay, I know this person is guilty of something, and Trump may go after them.'”

Envy responded, “Because he said for the last couple of years he’s going to be going at them,” to which Charlamagne replied by arguing, “Yeah, but I can’t just go at you for no reason.”

“It just seems strange to do preemptive pardons, if you ask me,” Charlamagne said. “But what do I know? I try to stay out of white people’s business.”

The claim that Trump might “go after” those who weaponized the government against him could have likely stemmed from Vice President Kamala Harris’s alleging during her campaign that the 45th president would seek revenge on his “enemies” if he were to win a second term.

Trump, however, recently stated that America’s success will be his “retribution.”

