Kathy Griffin Claims Trump Will Send Her to ‘Internment Camps’

Comedian Kathy Griffin has urged fans to catch her latest tour, claiming it might be their last chance before President-elect Donald Trump sends her to “one of those internment camps.”

In a recent interview, Kathy Griffin hawked tickets for her tour by playing up her anti-Trump credentials.

“Come see me before I’m in one of those internment camps,” she told Chicago’s WGN radio station Tuesday.

“I’m on the enemies list. That’s very obvious,” she later added. “He was very, very scared when I did a parody photo of him and a Halloween mask and a lot of ketchup. And he brings up my name every chance he gets.”

The “parody photo” was in fact Griffin’s infamous 2017 photo shoot in which she held a mock-up of Trump’s bloody, severed head. The stunt got her fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast.

Since then, Griffin has attempted to mount a career comeback, though my her own admission, her life is a “shit show right now” due to mental health issues.

As Breitbart News reported, Griffin recently blamed singer Taylor Swift for Vice President Kamala Harris’s crushing loss to President-elect Donald Trump, claiming that Swift’s refusal to appear alongside Harris was a deciding factor in the election.

