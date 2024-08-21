Kathy Griffin Says Her Life ‘Is a Sh*t Show Right Now’

Left-wing comedienne Kathy Griffin is not faring too well at the moment. In fact, she has taken to social media to share her despair, noting she is “melting down” at the “shitshow” unfolding around her.

Griffin used X – formerly known as Twitter – to tell her followers what is going down:

My life happens to be a bit of a s*** show right now. Mental health stuff,” the 63-year-old said. “But you know what calms my a** down? Stepping on that stage. Seriously, I am pretty much melting down most the time until my feet hit that stage. So thank you for Friday in Norwalk, Connecticut, and thank you for Saturday for two shows in Ptown, Mass [Provincetown, Massachusetts].

Griffin is currently on tour in the United States and Canada, with dates scheduled through the end of the year.

Newsweek notes in past years, the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List star has been open about her divorce from Randy Bick, as well as her lung cancer journey.

She drew huge public criticism in 2017 when she posed for a photograph while holding a fake, bloodied decapitated head meant to resemble the head of President Donald Trump.

The photo caused a firestorm online, where it quickly circulated and led to calls for a boycott of Griffin’s work, including her then cross-country comedy tour.

The comedienne later apologized in a brief video posted to her Twitter account admitting she had “crossed the line” and that the image had gone “too far.”