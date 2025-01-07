Actress Aubrey Plaza Calls Husband Jeff Baena’s Suicide an ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’

Actress Aubrey Plaza and the family of her late husband Jeff Baena issued a joint statement Monday describing his death as an “unimaginable tragedy.”

Director and screenwriter Baena died on Friday at the age of 47. The Los Angeles County medical examiner giving suicide as the cause of death, as Breitbart News reported.

He was found at a home close to the Fern Dell Nature Trail near the Hollywood Hills.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” a statement given to the PA news agency said, the BBC reports.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support.

“Please respect our privacy during this time.”

The statement was attributed to Plaza and the Baena/Stern family.

Baena’s surviving family includes his mother Barbara Stern and stepfather Roger Stern; father Scott and stepmother Michele Baena; brother Brad Baena; stepsister Bianca Gabay and stepbrother Jed Fluxman.

A full report from the medical examiner’s office will not be available until the case is formally closed.