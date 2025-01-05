Cause of Death Revealed for Aubrey Plaza’s Writer-Director Husband Jeff Baena

The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday released the cause of death for Hollywood writer-director Jeff Baena, who was married to Parks and Recreation, Disney’s Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza.

Baena died by suicide inside the Los Angeles home he shared with his actress wife, the office detailed, with hanging specifically noted for his death at their Los Feliz property.

As Breitbart News reported, the star’s body was found by an assistant around 10:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

“Death was determined for an approximately 47-year old male, no transport,” they said in a statement as seen by the Daily Mail.

“We responded to the 2100 block of Fern Dale Place for a death investigation. Officers responded for a male decedent,’ the Los Angeles Police Department added. The Life After Beth director was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The Independent reports while Plaza has not shared any public statement regarding her husband’s death, many of her friends and supporters have left comments on her Instagram posts expressing their condolences.

Model and actor Rain Dove wrote: “Aubrey we love you so much and it’s absolutely devastating to hear the news about your beloved. We truly wish you lots of protection in this time. Take all the space you need to process this. Don’t succumb to and pressure to return to work any sooner than feels right.”

“No words can touch this painful time,” actor Selma Blair wrote. “Only love and strength and support from everyone. I am so sorry.”

Actor and model Julia Fox wrote: “Sending you so much love.”

Baena and Plaza had been together since 2011 and were married in 2021