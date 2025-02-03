Taylor Swift Mocked After Video of Her Dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s Drake Diss Track at Grammys Goes Viral

Pop star Taylor Swift is being mocked online after a video clip of her dancing to rapper Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” at the Grammys went viral.

The video shows the 35-year-old “Shake It Off” singer dancing to Lamar’s diss track — aimed at rapper Drake — at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday night, resulting in many social media users poking fun at the pop star and comparing her to a Sims character.

Notably, Sims characters are known for using stiff, mechanical movements as they dance, as well as awkwardly shifting from side to side and jerking their limbs.

“She dances like a Sims character,” one X user reacted.

“Why is she dancing like one of my Sims,” another asked.

“Why is she dancing like a Sim with dance skills level 2,” a third inquired.

Another wrote that the video of Swift dancing looked like “My Sims in the living room when I turn on the radio.”

Watch Below:

“BRO I CANT STOP LAUGHING,” another X user exclaimed.

“TAYLOR COMPLETELY THROWING IT DOWN TO NOT LIKE US THIS IS CRAZY,” another declared.

“LOL she’s just a drunk millennial white lady deep down,” another laughed.

“T Swift oh the white woman that you are,” another echoed.

“She moves like a stick,” another X user remarked.

One Swift fan simply wrote, “I can’t keep defending her,” while another said, “delete this I’m begging.”

“Ignore her, she drinks,” another advised.

Swift’s dance moves were also deemed by some as “half-twerk, half-stanky leg,” while others pointed out that the “stanky leg” move was performed by the pop star’s boyfriend Travis Kelce as a celebration dance after the Kansas City Chiefs won a game.

“She’s doing Travis stanky leg celebration,” one X user commented.

“Looks like one of Travis’s dance moves,” another echoed.

“Travis teaching her how to dance?” a third asked.

“Travis taught her this one,” another asserted.