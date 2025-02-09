Watch: Taylor Swift Reacts After Being Met with Torrent of Boos at Super Bowl

Everyone knew pop star Taylor Swift would be at the Super Bowl on Sunday to cheer for her boyfriend Travis Kelce, but nobody predicted she’d be met with a torrent of boos.

The boos hit Taylor Swift when the cameras featured her on the Caesars Superdome jumbotron as she was watching the game alongside Ice Spice. Per TMZ:

Taylor Swift was completely taken aback when she was hit with a tidal wave of boos when the cameras went on her at the Super Bowl.

TS was sitting in her seat next to Ice Spicewhen the cameras turned on her and she was featured on the jumbotron inside Caesars Superdome. The crowd’s response to see Taylor was not in her favor and the stadium broke out in a collective boo. The singer slowly glances over at Ice Spice acting as if she’s confused and wondering if the crowd’s boo’ing was really aimed at her, or a controversial call on the field, which happened at the same time.

Taylor Swift received at least wee bit of support on social media from her friend Serena Williams, who posted on X, “I love you @taylorswift13, don’t listen to those boos!!”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.