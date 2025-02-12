Cause of Fatal Crash Involving Mötley Crüe Singer’s Private Jet Revealed

The cause of a fatal plane crash that killed a pilot onboard a private jet owned by Mötley Crüe lead singer Vince Neil on Monday has been revealed.

The Learjet 35A owned by Neil experienced a landing gear failure that caused the plane to ram into a parked Gulfstream 200 after touching down at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, officials said, according to a report by New York Post.

“According to initial reports, the Learjet’s left main landing gear failed upon landing, leading to the collision,” a statement from the City of Scottsdale reportedly read.

Video footage showing the Mötley Crüe singer’s jet skidding on the runway — and appearing to struggle to come to a complete stop — before slamming into the parked aircraft was posted to social media.

Monday’s plane crash resulted in the death of a pilot onboard Neil’s private jet, as well as injuries to three others.

Four people were onboard the Mötley Crüe singer’s private jet: two passengers, Neil’s girlfriend, Rain Andreani, and her friend, as well as two pilots.

Within one minute, first responders reportedly arrived at the scene, where the pilot was pronounced dead. The other pilot, Andreani, and her friend were taken to a local hospital.

Andreani reportedly suffered five broken ribs as a result of the incident as a result of the Learjet 35A crash. The women also had two dogs with them, which survived the aircraft collision.

One person was on the other plane, but was not injured in the crash, New York Post reported.

“Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” a representative for the Mötley Crüe singer said in a statement.

The rock star’s private jet was landing in Scottsdale after taking off from Austin, Texas, on Monday.

The Scottsdale Airport ended up closing to all air traffic on Monday, but reopened the next morning.

