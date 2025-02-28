Gene Hackman Remembered for Praise of Ronald Reagan: ‘A Beautiful American’

The passing of beloved actor Gene Hackman not only marks the end of a cinematic era but also an era when Americans of different political backgrounds could look past their differences to see the inherent goodness in the other.

Nothing better displayed this reality than Hackman’s past praise of former President Ronald Reagan, despite him being a longtime Democrat.

“You loved President Reagan,” Larry King said to Hackman during an interview on CNN following the former president’s death in 2004.

“Yes, I’m a Democrat, but I also loved the idea of that man. He was so committed to America. A beautiful American,” said Hackman.

“You never worked with him, right?” asked Larry King.

“I didn’t, but I met him. And it’s funny, we had an occasion to meet a lot of famous people being in this profession, and I was sitting outside the Oval Office thinking, ‘Well, I’ll get this over with and go to lunch.’ When I got in the Oval Office, I was like, ‘Hey, this is really something.’ I was very affected by it and by him.”

“It hits you,” said King.

“It does,” responded Hackman.

As AFP reported, Hackman died at the age of 95 alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, under what police have deemed “suspicious circumstances.”

“Authorities initially said there were no signs of foul play, but celebrity news outlet TMZ, citing a search warrant, said a detective believed the deaths were suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation,'” said the report.

“The person who reported the deaths found the door of Hackman’s home unlocked and open, and pills scattered next to Arakawa’s body, which was found in the bathroom with a space heater near to her head,” it added.

