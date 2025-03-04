Actress Mia Farrow During Trump’s Congressional Address: American Democracy Has ‘3 to 4 Months — Unless We Do Something’

Actress Mia Farrow just dropped a new theory about the survivability of Democracy in America. This time saying she’ll be surprised if we make it to Labor Day.

“If we have 6 months of democracy left i’ll be surprised,” actress Mia Farrow said in Bluesky, adding “Im guessing 3-4 months – unless we do something.”

What that “something” is, Farrow didn’t explain to her 200,000 followers.

Farrow’s wild theory came just as President Donald Trump was delivering his primetime address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday.

She also revealed new nicknames for the president and took shots at the Republicans cheering him on during his speech.

“Trump is a monster- loathsome,” she said. “All these fawning people know better . I would never be in the same room with him.”

