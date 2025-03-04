President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening for a speech that White House officials say will focus on the theme of the “Renewal of the American Dream.”

Trump’s speech, his fifth such address ever, comes after a four-year hiatus during which now former President Joe Biden was in office and is expected to be broken into four major parts. In the first and opening part, he is expected to detail successes his new administration has already had in his second term. The second part is expected to be focused on actions he has taken and will take to fix the economic damage Biden did to America, including Trump’s push to extend his 2017 tax cuts and add new ones like no taxes on Social Security income, tips, or overtime wages. In the third part, Trump is expected to ask Congress for more money for deportations and immigration enforcement measures, including a border wall, and in the fourth part Trump is expected to lay out his broad vision for world peace.

Trump’s charisma and masterful oratory skills are regularly on display in moments like these, and the speech is sure to be full of powerful imagery and stories that help him win even more public support for his agenda. But perhaps more importantly here, the fact that Trump has gone through so, so, so very much since the last time he delivered such a speech in early 2020 makes this speech that much more historic. Trump survived the coronavirus pandemic, a second impeachment after the January 6 protest, weaponization of the law enforcement system by his political opponents, efforts by globalists and even top supposedly conservative voices like many at the Fox News Channel and other major places to turn on him in favor of other Republicans in the 2024 primary, and even two attempts on his life during the 2024 general election including getting shot in Pennsylvania last summer. He’s been through so much, more than any other politician in modern history, enough so that it is easy to argue that’s Trump’s political comeback was the greatest political comeback in the history of mankind.

And what a comeback it has been. Trump has wasted no time since retaking the Oval Office, sprinting to reshape American government and public life, reorient the U.S. position and standing on the world stage, and implement a rapid-fire set of actions so far at breakneck speed such that even professionals who follow this stuff for a living have difficulty keeping up with the president’s pace. He’s also surrounded himself with a mostly new cast of characters, including a new Vice President in JD Vance and a new Speaker of the House in Mike Johnson. Vance and Johnson will of course be seated behind Trump, which is customary for such addresses to Congress. But beyond those two, Trump’s cabinet is filled this time with difference-makers and change-seekers – people like Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. Even former Democrats like Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are in Trump’s cabinet, and young, interesting, outsider voices fill many key roles throughout his White House and administration.

While Trump and Republicans are set for a celebratory and postive, forward-looking event on Tuesday evening, Democrats are completely in disarray after disappointing losses in November and no clear leader for their party from here. Democrats are reportedly discussing using props to criticize Trump if they do attend the speech, or boycotting the speech altogether as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced. Their newly-elected Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) will give the Democrat response to Trump’s address later, so seeing if Slotkin can help guide a lost party back to civilization from the wilderness will be an undertone of a story to watch as the evening’s events unfold.

Follow along here on Breitbart News for live breaking news and analysis throughout the evening when the president takes the biggest stage yet again.

UPDATE 9:46 p.m. ET:

This unserious psycho is rambling on about impeaching Trump AGAIN now after the Sergeant-at-Arms removed him from the chamber:

UPDATE 9:44 p.m. ET:

Trump is currently rattling off several of the most outrageous things that DOGE has uncovered and stopped. Republicans in the chamber are laughing. Democrats are stupefied silent.

UPDATE 9:43 p.m. ET:

Trump is talking about DOGE, and notes “it is headed by Elon Musk who is in the gallery tonight.” Republican cheering is louder than Democrat jeering, and Trump jokes that “even this side appreciates it I think” as he points at the Democrats.

UPDATE 9:42 p.m. ET:

A number of Democrats just walked out of the chamber–yet more evidence of how unserious the Democrat Party as a whole is right now:

UPDATE 9:40 p.m. ET:

Trump is continuing to detail several of his achievements — and side note, the White House official stream of this is pretty lit right now as it has rapid response details to back Trump up:

UPDATE 9:33 p.m. ET:

Trump calls out Biden again for weaponizing government against him, asking “How did that work out?”

He also noted he signed an order making English the official language of the U.S., renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, took historic action to protect free speech, and renamed Mount Denali as Mount McKinley again. He also details how he ended DEI across the government.

“Our country will be woke no longer,” Trump says, as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is shown on screen with tears in her eyes.

UPDATE 9:31 p.m. ET:

Trump is noting he froze federal hiring, regulations, and foreign aid. He says he withdrew from the World Health Organization, from the “green new scam,” and that he ended the Biden-era electric vehicle mandate as well as several other actions he has taken. Democrats are sitting there, stunned, as Trump totally demolishes them.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m. ET:

Trump is directly calling out Democrats to their faces and noting there is “nothing” he could do or say that would lead to them cheering for him. “It’s just so sad, and it shouldn’t be this way,” Trump said.

“Just this one night, join us,” Trump says to the Democrats, asking them to support him in Making America Great Again. Nancy Pelosi is shown on television camera simpering in the chamber.

UPDATE 9:27 p.m. ET:

Trump says the “first of month of our presidency–it’s our presidency” has been said by many to be “the most successful in the history of our nation” and noted that “number two is George Washington.”

Trump then gets right into how he has overseen the absolute demolition of illegal border crossings to “the lowest ever recorded–ever.”

Trump then calls Joe Biden the “worst president in American history.”

UPDATE 9:26 p.m. ET:

Johnson is warning Democrats the Sergeant-at-Arms will “restore order to the joint session” if they keep behaving like imbeciles. “Mr. Green, take your seat sir,” Johnson says to Rep. Al Green (D-TX). He refuses, so Johnson orders the Sergeant-at-Arms to remove him from the chamber. Republicans start chanting “na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye!”

Trump resumes his speech.

UPDATE 9:23 p.m. ET:

Democrats are interrupting Trump as he correctly noted he won the popular vote. The Republicans shout them down by chanting “USA!”

Democrats are totally unhinged right from the get-go.

Case in point of how psychotic they are:

UPDATE 9:22 p.m. ET:

Trump says that since he took the oath of office, he has engaged in “nothing but swift and unrelenting action” to get the U.S. back on the right track. “We are just getting started,” Trump says.

“Our confidence is back, and the American dream is surging bigger and better than ever before,” he continues.

UPDATE 9:19 p.m. ET:

Trump has begun speaking and addresses Johnson, Vance, and his wife Melania. The Republicans erupt in applause again.

“America is back,” Trump says in the first line of his speech.

UPDATE 9:18 p.m. ET:

Trump has reached the podium and shook hands with Vance and Johnson and then gave them copies of the address, which is customary for a joint address like this. Technically, by the way, this is not a State of the Union because Trump has only been back in office for a little over a month. Next year, he will deliver a State of the Union address–this is just an address to a joint session of Congress.

UPDATE 9:17 p.m. ET:

Here is the official White House livestream, which the White House official who told Breitbart News would have live rapid response in it will be:

UPDATE 9:15 p.m. ET:

Trump is shaking hands of many members of Congress and speaking with them as he walks down the aisle into the chamber. Trump is clearly enjoying himself. He lives for moments like these.

UPDATE 9:13 p.m. ET:

A White House official just told Breitbart News that on the official White House livestream of the speech, the White House will publish live rapid response with graphics and statistics backing Trump up–the first time the White House has ever done anything like this.

The president is now entering the chamber as well.

UPDATE 9:07 p.m. ET:

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins is the designated survivor and therefore is not at the speech. At major events like this, the government always just in case has someone in the presidential line of succession just in case not come to make sure there is continuity of government in an absolute worst case scenario.

UPDATE 9:05 p.m. ET:

The president’s cabinet is entering the chamber now. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is at the front of the group. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth are right behind him.

UPDATE 9:03 p.m. ET:

Several of the Democrats are wearing pink clothing items.

First Lady Melania Trump is entering the chamber now to find her seat in the box. She shakes hands with Second Lady Usha Vance as she finds her seat.

UPDATE 8:58 p.m. ET:

Democrats are clearly not serious people. Case in point:

UPDATE 8:57 p.m. ET:

The Supreme Court Justices are coming in now.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m. ET:

The dean of the Diplomatic Corps is coming into the chamber now.

UPDATE 8:54 p.m. ET:

Johnson and Vance are reading off the names of the senators and House members who will escort the president and his Cabinet into the chamber.

UPDATE 8:52 p.m. ET:

Johnson has gaveled the joint session of Congress formally into session.

UPDATE 8:51 p.m. ET:

It’s rare that this many House and Senate members are all together at something–basically once a year–so as they all enter the chamber there is lots of catching up and exchanging of pleasantries among many of the members. This is among other things a major moment for them to all socialize with each other.

Side note: Elon Musk is wearing a suit and tie, which is one of if not the only times in recent months he has been seen dressed up like this.

Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson are at the top of the dais at their seats, and now we are awaiting the entrance of the U.S. Supreme Court Justices and the president’s Cabinet. Kash Patel, the just-confirmed FBI director, was just shown on camera. Donald Trump Jr. is also in the room for the speech as well as Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Ivanka Trump alongside Jared Kushner.

UPDATE 8:45 p.m. ET:

Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is in the First Lady’s box as a special guest for the speech. Television cameras just showed Musk, who Democrats have been flipping out about, shaking hands of those around him as he reaches his seat.

UPDATE 8:44 p.m. ET:

Here’s video of Trump departing the White House from the wonderful Margo Martin, one of Trump’s closest aides and an all-around incredible person:

UPDATE 8:42 p.m. ET:

Vance, along with top senators, is walking into the House chamber and talking photos and shaking hands with several of the House members waiting for him on the aisle. Vance is seeking speaking with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) walks with him up the aisle.

UPDATE 8:40 p.m. ET:

The presidential limo carrying President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has arrived at the U.S. Capitol and the president will be entering soon.

UPDATE 8:38 p.m. ET:

Vice President Vance was seen walking into the House chamber through Statuary Hall with several of the GOP senators.

UPDATE 8:37 p.m. ET:

President Trump has departed the White House and is en route to the U.S. Capitol.