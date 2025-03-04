Meghan Markle Netflix Show Debuts to Widespread Mockery: ‘Next-Level Derangement and Narcissism’

Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan show debuted on Netflix Tuesday and immediately received mass mockery from viewers.

“This is literally the most basic, uninspired content I’ve ever seen,” one X user reacted. “My local grocery store makes better fruit rainbows. It’s not creative, it’s not original, it’s boring and even worse is her insufferable banter. This show is going to suck.”

Watch Below:

“I just saw the 8 episodes, and they are worse than you can possibly imagine,” another concurred, before accusing Netflix and Markle of “committing fraud” by claiming the trademark for Markle’s new lifestyle brand “As Ever” has been approved, despite still undergoing review.

“It’s still pending as of right now,” the X user asserted, adding, “Embarrassing.”

“From left wing to center-right news publications, the reception and reviews of With Love, Meghan are disastrous!!!!” one X user exclaimed, adding, “As ever and forever, Meghan Markle fails again!”

“How does a moment of perpetual failure last forever?” the X user asked. “Her ability to fail needs to be studied. She just fails beyond human comprehension.”

“Please, do not be tempted to hate watch or look at this train wreck,” another advised. “Let’s send a strong message to ⁦⁦@netflix that this is not the content the public wants to see.”

“If you watch the Meghan Markle show on Netflix, we can’t be friends,” another X user disclosed.

“All of Meghan Markle’s ‘recipes’ can be found on Pinterest,” another pointed out.

“What in the 2015 Pinterest series am I watching,” another laughed.

“Meghan Markle is… wait for it… showing us how to put fruit in a row on a plate. But there’s more! You can even do a single row of fruit for your kids’ breakfast! This is ground breaking stuff people! Nobody has ever put fruit in al one on a plate! Domestic goddess!” another mocked.

Another viewer revealed the show features a scene in which “Meghan Markle wrote herself a note and got the kids and Harry to sign it.”

“This is next level derangement and narcissism. This is like her birthday party when she wore a crown and told everyone what to do,” the X user added.

“Just like an inflatable doll that is empty inside and filled with air, Meghan Markle and her show are not only ‘pointless’ and ‘joyless’ but soulless too,” another reacted.

British newspapers reacted to the series as well, publishing articles giving With Love, Meghan mere one-star and two-star reviews.

“With Love, Meghan is queasy and exhausting — visiting the Sussexes might not be a fun experience,” a headline published by the Independent read.

Meanwhile, an article published by the Telegraph featured a headline reading, “With Love, Meghan, review: this hostess with the mostest act must be exhausting,” alongside a lede that stated, “The Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series is an exercise in narcissism, filled with extravagant brunches, celebrity pals and business plugs.”

“Kiss the Netflix deal goodbye!” a headline published by the Guardian exclaimed, adding, “With Love, Meghan is so pointless it might be the Sussexes’ last TV show.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.