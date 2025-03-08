System of a Down Drummer John Dolmayan Says He Voted Trump: ‘Glad He Won,’ ‘I Don’t Believe In Woke Culture’

John Dolmayan, drummer of the rock band System of a Down, said he voted for President Donald Trump and he’s glad he won. “It’s much more sane with him than it was without him,” Dolmayan said. “I don’t believe in the woke culture at all.”

“I voted for Donald Trump and I’m glad he won, because it brings a little sanity back,” Dolmayan told Australian YouTuber Lilian Tahmasian, adding, “Irrespective of what you hear out there, it’s much more sane with him than it was without him.”

Watch Below:

“I don’t believe in the woke culture at all,” Dolmayan asserted. “It’s no secret what my belief system is. And I also don’t think having lifelong career politicians is good for society.”

Earlier in their conversation, the System of a Down (SOAD) drummer noted that “being liberal, most of the time, is for the idealistic thinkers.”

“We all believe in liberal concepts. I believe in a lot of liberal concepts,” he said. “I believe in social concepts as well. I don’t want people to starve to death, I want people to have homes. But I also believe in self-sacrifice, and hard work will get you to where you to where you want to be.”

“And I don’t wanna subsidize somebody that is lazy or doesn’t wanna pursue something because I worked very hard to get to where I am,” Dolmayan added. “Whether I had been successful or not, I was going to work extremely hard on whatever I did. So, there’s a balance there.”

The rock drummer went on to say that the benefit of living in society is “we can help people through a collective effort, so it doesn’t cost you much, you much, you much — we’ve all got to help, so that you can assist someone that otherwise maybe they’ve had horrible things happen to them and you can give them that helping hand.”

“If someone’s drowning, you don’t say, ‘Well, you should have learned how to swim better.’ You give them a hand to get them out of the water so they don’t drown. So, as a society, I believe that’s what we should do,” Dolmayan said.

“Now, what happened is, it went off a little off-kilter. It went off the deep end,” he added.

Dolmayan told the YouTuber that the United States is a “constitutional republic,” and “the objective in the beginning was you would have a farmer [in Congress], and a couple months a year they would go, and they would figure out what the government is gonna do, and then they would go back to farming.”

“Some of them were engineers, and some of them were lawyers, and some of them were doctors, and business owners, and it was a big mix,” the drummer explained. “All these different people who had different life experiences. And they would go and they would dictate what the government did.”

“Now we have people who go to law school, and then they become an aide — and then they spend the next 40 years of their lives toeing the company line,” Dolmayan added. “And then both of them take money from special interest groups.”

Dolmayan then revealed that he voted for President Trump.