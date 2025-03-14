Actor John Cusack Compares Trump Buying a Tesla to Hitler, Calls Musk ‘Only Immigrant I Wanted Deported’

Hollywood actor and left-wing activist John Cusack on Thursday returned to his favorite pastime – delivering abusive messages on social media designed to paint U.S. President Donald Trump and those around him as simpleton Nazis worthy of deportation.

In the first instance he used X – formerly known as Twitter – to directly compare Trump to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler by transposing an image of the president standing alongside a Tesla with Hitler admiring a model car:

He then returned to focus on Trump’s supporter Elon Musk who is working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to drain the Washington, DC, swamp.

Again Cusack took to X to this time call for Musk to be kicked out of the country he calls home:

This is far from the first time Cusack has declared Trump a Nazi.

In 2020 he referred to the president and his administration officials, as well as the millions of supporters who voted for him, as Nazis and enemies, as Breitbart News reported.

In addition to criticizing Trump and his administration, Cusack went on to refer to all Republicans as a “deathkkkult.”

“If Republicans enable a nazi – that makes them – what – A fucking deathkkkult,” he wrote.

In one of the more inflammatory tweets, Cusack described thirty percent of Americans as Nazi “enemies,” while condemning Biden’s conciliatory approach.

“I know why Biden is preaching reconciliation But 30 % of country that Are nazi – are enemies,” the tweet read.

Earlier in 2020 Cusack (again) compared Trump to Germany’s Nazi-era chancellor.

“Hitler sort of stole from the avant-garde left,” Cusack said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. “He hated the message of the avant-garde left because it was anti-war, but he understood that politics was the new art and that art and politics were going to be infused. You can see Trump sort of doing the same thing.”

“The first time he tore a child away from their mother’s arms and put them in a cage, this wasn’t a reality TV show anymore. This was real fascism,” he added.

Cusack’s remarks followed the Being John Malkovich star referring to Trump as “the anti Christ for dummies.”