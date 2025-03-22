‘Good Burger’ Actor Jan Schwieterman Dies at 52 from ‘Aggressive’ Cancer

Jan Schwieterman, an American actor who was active in film and television in the 1990s and 2000s, passed away last month at the age of 52, shortly after a diagnosis of “aggressive” stage-four cancer.

Schwieterman, best known for the 1997 comedy Good Burger, died February 28 in Washington, Missouri, according to an obituary shared by his family. Trade publications took note of the death announcement this week.

The actor’s brother Chad shared recent images of “JP,” as he was known to loved ones, and revealed he “recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman. He recently found out he had an… Posted by Chad Schwieterman on Saturday, March 1, 2025

“J.P. loved to travel,” the family’s obituary states. “He has traveled to many countries throughout his life, most recently to Thailand. He was an artist of photography and painting. He studied martial arts and loved playing Dungeons and Dragons.”

The actor was born in Indiana and moved to California soon after high school to become an actor. He took on guest roles in popular shows such as ER and Felicity. In Good Burger, the feature film adaptation of a skit from Nickelodeon’s All That, Schwieterman stole scenes as Kurt Bozwell, the antagonist to Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell who threatened their humble fast-food restaurant with competition from the corporate, chemically-altered “Mondo Burger.”

His final acting credit was in the 2007 independent film Along the Way.

Last year, Schwieterman weighed in on the presidential election and Donald Trump’s historic victory, becoming the second U.S. president to have two non-consecutive terms. “I’m expecting Trump to do great things,” he wrote on social media. “All Democrats I know have been out of touch with reality for many many political cycles.”