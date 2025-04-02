Video: Kanye West Dons KKK Hood, Says He Regrets Getting Kim Kardashian Pregnant

Rap star and fashion mogul Kanye West is now claiming that he regrets getting TV reality star Kim Kardashian pregnant. Dressed in a black Klan-like hood, West delivered a rambling, hour-long discussion with DJ Akademiks to Youtube in which he confessed that he is not happy with his past relationship with the TV star.

“That was my fault,” the rapper said. “I didn’t want to have children with this person after the first two months of being with her, but that wasn’t God’s plan.”

“I don’t got the name and likeness ownership, or at least 50-50 with my kids,” he continued. “So how’s it joint custody?”

West and Kardashian were married for six years and she bore him four children, North, 11 years old, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

West added that he is furious that he has no part in the celebrity status of his four children.

“My kids are celebrities and I don’t have the say so,” West exclaimed. “So, this white woman and this white family have the control of these highly influential black kids that are half the children of Ye.”

His comments come on the heels of his public criticism of an announced collaboration between his daughter North and rapper Playboi Carti.

West also claimed that Sean “Diddy” Combs was his “twin,” despite the deep legal trouble that Combs is in as he stands accused of a long list of criminal charges, including sexual assault.

West’s increasingly bizarre behavior has driven away most of his inner circle. Most recently, his talent agent Daniel McCartney announced that he was no longer associating with West “due to his harmful and hateful remarks.”

