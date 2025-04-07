‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson ‘Not Good’ Following Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson revealed that his father, Phil Robertson was “not good,” months after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s disease.

During a recent episode of Unashamed with the Robertson Family, Jase, his brother Alan Robertson, and their cousin Zach Dasher provided an update on Phil’s health, and Phil’s wife, Kay Robertson’s health.

“For my mom, it’s been a lot better this past week, because she was really not doing good,” Jase explained. “She got an infection from a fall — from a cut that had happened earlier.”

Jase continued to explain that his mom was “still in the hospital,” and added that they had been “dealing with the fact that maybe this is it.”

“And, my dad. You know when people say — ’cause that’s the number one question I get everywhere I go, and they’re like, ‘How’s your dad doing?’ Now, I’m just giving the blunt truth. I say, ‘Not good,'” Jase explained.

During the episode, Jase also revealed that Zach “visited both” of their parents, and after one visit, “Zach just lost it.” Jase explained that he realized that “when you’re in these battles” each day, “you kind of compartmentalize everything.”

“I pulled in when Zach was coming out, so he kind of stuck his head in the window, you know, ’cause we had to get him professional care, and I was like, ‘How’d that go?’ And, Zach just lost it, you know?” Jase explained. “I kind of realized in that moment, when you’re in these battles day by day, you kind of compartmentalize everything just so you can deal with it.”

Jase continued to state that they were “doing the best” that they can, and making their dad comfortable.

As Breitbart News previously reported, during a December 2024 episode, Jase revealed that along with having a “blood disease,” Phil also had the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Phil’s not doing well,” Jase said at the time. “I think I spoke on the 1,000th podcast, we were kind of trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they’re sure that he has some sort of blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems.”

Fox News reported that Willie Robertson, Jase and Alan’s brother, explained during a previous interview that his dad, Phil was “battling many different things at the same time.”

“He’s got a blood disorder, and then he’s got the mental issues that could be early [on-set] Alzheimer’s…. and probably some mini-strokes because of his blood,” Willie told the outlet. “And so, it could be some stroke stuff happening, that has happened. So, we’re still checking on all that. But then he also has a back issue. He’s fractured his back and that’s where the pain’s at. So, he’s kind of battling many different things at the same time.”