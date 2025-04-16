Seth Rogen’s Anti-Trump, RFK Jr. Jokes Cut from Breakthrough Prizes Awards Show

Actor Seth Rogen made a jab at President Trump’s expense during the Breakthrough Prizes awards show on April 5 that was cut following the livestream.

“The organization’s “full” upload of the ceremony, and other official clips of Rogen’s appearance alongside Edward Norton, have been edited to exclude a quip about attendees at the tech-industry-originated event who have supported the current presidential administration,” according to Variety.

In the original version, the Knocked Up star joked that Trump had allegedly ended all science by choosing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for as HHS Secretary.

“It’s amazing that others in this room underwrote electing a man who, in the last week, single-handedly destroyed all of American science,” Rogen reportedly said. “It’s amazing how much good science you can destroy with $320 million and RFK Jr., very fast.”

https://www.youtube.com/live/on5LxZjRkA8?si=ZakCPyo_dOM7RgLz&t=4621

A spokesperson for Breakthrough Prizes confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that was one of “several edits” to the show for the sake of meeting “the originally planned run time.” Variety doubted the excuse’s veracity, arguing the ceremony “would not have had to conform to any broadcasting scheduling requirements, as it was not aired on television networks.”

“Additionally, the standalone clip of Rogen and Norton’s onstage presentation seems unlikely to have had an ‘originally planned’ run time, and wouldn’t have necessitated such edits,” noted the outlet.

Seth Rogen has not publicly commented on the cut joke, though he recently blamed Trump winning the presidency on “fucking hippies doing acid and fucking on their lawns.”

“People get sick of seeing fucking hippies doing acid and fucking on their lawns, and they’re like, ‘Let’s fucking clean up these streets a little bit,’” Rogen told Esquire.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.