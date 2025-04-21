Actor John Cusack Compares Donald Trump to the Killers of Jesus Christ in Easter Message

For his Easter Day message to fans, extreme leftist actor John Cusack insisted that the historical figures who killed Jesus were the “Trumps of the day.”

Cusack jumped to his X account on Sunday to write: “Happy Easter – Christ was tortured and executed as a Political calculation by the Trumps of the Day… Happy Easter.”

Of course, Cusack’s simple-minded framing of the death of Jesus Christ is not entirely correct. Jesus was not crucified merely for “politics.” The Jewish leaders who conspired to eliminate Jesus were incensed that he had called himself the Son of God and, therefore, a divine figure. They felt he was engaging in blasphemy. And the Romans prosecuted him for claiming to be “King of the Jews.” That was a crime in their eyes because only Caesar could be king. The question of Christ’s divinity was not as incidental as Cusack wants to make it seem.

Certainly, Jesus also threatened the political power of the Jewish leaders. But the Romans were somewhat indifferent and did not feel he was all that much of a political threat to them. So, obviously there was a political aspect to the whole thing, but to say it was all just a “political calculation” is an oversimplification. There was also deep religious context to it all.

The Say Anything star is a constant presence on social media where he often engages in wild-eyed, hate-filled attacks on Donald Trump and anyone else who opposes Cusack’s extremist opinions.

Last month, for instance, Cusack once again broke out his tired “Nazi” epithets by calling Tesla chief Elon Musk a “Nazi” who is “literally killing people” for heading up Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and looking for ways to cut the bloated and out-of-control federal budget.

It isn’t just Trump and Musk that Cusack attacks, though. Last October he whitewashed the inhuman terror attack on Israel and defined it as “self-defense” against Israel as he spoke to Palestinian protesters in Chicago.

In another one of his unhinged rants, Cusack blasted the United States of America itself and insisted “we aren’t great, we’re fucking awful.”

