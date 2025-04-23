‘Snow White’ Lowest Rated Disney Movie on IMDB

The live action Snow White remake has made history by becoming the lowest rated Disney movie on IMDB with an abysmal 1.6 rating.

While some have claimed that Snow White sunk to the lowest rated movie on IMDB of all time, it still stands above other hated titles like Kirk Cameron’s Saving Christmas (1.3), Daniel the Wizard (1.2), Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 (1.5), and Turks in Space (1.5). IMDB has not officially placed the Snow White remake on its Bottom 100 list, which might possibly stem from the fact that the website put an “Unusual Activity” qualifier on the film’s rating, implying that it may have been subject to a ratings bomb campaign.

“Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title,” reads the rating note.

The movie currently has over 344,000 votes, which puts on course to potentially being the lowest-rated big budget movie with a wide studio release in history.

Reviews for the film mostly focused on its poor special effects, especially the rendering of the dwarfs, its casting of actress Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot’s performance, and the modern updates.

“Putting aside of all the political controversy and discussions revolving around the film, if we focus this remake as itself, still, it is really unnecessary and quite dull,” said one review.

“Disney has continued to prove that live-action remakes of classic animated tales are getting tiresome and unoriginal. Besides The Jungle Book and Pete’s Dragon remake being pretty good, the other remakes have remained dull, baffling, or offensive. Snow White is one of those dull ones,” it continued. “Covered with excessive usages of CGI and colors, the camerawork, production style and colors feel bloated and unsocial. Alongside with the bland direction, uninteresting takes of how they tell the tale and where the characters were once beloved in the animated movie, becomes lifeless and uninteresting here. The choice of using CGI dwarfs really was a bad idea because it came off as quite uncanny and unintentionally creepy to observe at times.”

Critics were equally unkind to the film with a 40 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Snow White remake ultimately tanked in the domestic and global box office for a current haul of $194 million on a $209 million budget.

