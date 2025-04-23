Watch: ‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Hits Back at MSNBC Host Saying Trump, Musk Created Distrust in Media

Actor Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute on The Office, hit back at MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle saying that Donald Trump, Elon Musk were responsible for American distrust in the media.

During an appearance on Wilson’s Soul Bloom podcast, Ruhle said that people turned to platforms like X due to misinformation campaigns about the legacy media.

“President Trump won and tons of people were shocked or angry or frustrated and they’re tuning out, and at the same time, you have the Elon Musk media machine, because they want you to leave traditional media, they want you to go to X, which is a bastion of misinformation,” Ruhle said.

“What we need to do is just cover what’s happening in America, right? We have to cover Democrats trying to figure out what their lane is and how they’re going to get back on their feet, and we have to simply cover what this White House is doing,” she added.

Rainn Wilson pushed back and said that the legacy media should have been directing the same passion toward Joe Biden’s administration as they do toward Trump.

“This is where I would push back, when I see this kind of insight and passion being directed at the current administration and the lack of this kind of insight and passion being directed at the previous administration, where again, I’m not talking about you, I’m talking about left-leaning news media organizations were kind of like, ‘La la la la, everything’s fine,'” Wilson told Ruhle.

Wilson then imitated the establishment media as he said, “‘Look, the economy is great, la la la, immigration’s not that much of a problem,’ and really being Cleopatra, ‘queen of denial.’ Thank you. Boom.”

Ruhle defended the media’s conduct during the Biden administration, even though most reporters, other than Alex Thompson of Axios, seemed intent on covering up the president’s cognitive decline.

“I can specifically remember when Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida sent those buses of migrants to different cities, different parts of the country which ended up being politically genius for both of them,” she said. “The media regularly talked about the fact that Biden was not doing enough in his first two-and-a-half years on immigration.”

Ruhle cited her own interview with Vice President Kamala Harris last year, asserting that she asked hard questions about immigration.

