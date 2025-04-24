Rocker Cherie Currie Goes ‘Full MAGA’: ‘F**k the Democratic Party, We’ve Had It With You’

Famed rocker Cherie Currie, former lead vocalist for The Runaways, publicly identified herself as a “full MAGA conservative” on Wednesday after signaling her support for months with criticisms of radical LGBTQ ideology and gun control extremism.

In a post on X, Currie said “Damn Straight” as she shared an article from Gateway Pundit headlined, “This Iconic Rocker Has Gone Full MAGA Conservative.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Currie said denounced the Democrat Party as “clowns” and “cowards” who care more about defending criminals.

“Fuck the Democratic Party! You clowns. Liars! Users. Destroyers! Mental case Cowards! We’ve HAD IT with you! Keep standing up for law breaking criminals, gang members, murderers, pedophiles, abusers, human traffickers, baby rapists, thieves!” she said. “You are so ridiculous and pathetic. Coming after our children was your biggest mistake, your demise. We will scorn you in history books and need be, knock you into the next universe. We, the American people are DONE with you!”

“I simply can’t sit back anymore and let these lunatics continue to hurt people! They LIE! They keep their sheeple IN FEAR! Ruin their LIVES!! All to gain power! Not an ounce of integrity or respect! How DARE you scare ppl when you know they’re not in danger! That what is happening HAS TO HAPPEN! You hurt your own for YOUR BENEFIT??? You have NOTHING to offer the American people! Nothing! You have done yourselves in. Thank you GOD,” she added.

On Monday, Currie also announced that she will be speaking at a conservative event “American Restoration Tour” in Beverly Hills on April 27.

Currie’s political transformation has been in the works since last year when she spoke out in favor of “Gays Against Groomers,” an activist group strongly opposed to radical LGBTQ ideology.

Earlier that year, Currie said that she went through a phase of being confused about her gender before finally embracing her womanhood.

