Bill Maher Rips Larry David’s ‘My Dinner with Adolf’ Trump Meeting Smear: ‘Insulting to Six Million Dead Jews’

Bill Maher has responded to fellow comedian Larry David comparing his White House dinner with President Trump to dining with Adolf Hitler, calling it an insult to millions of dead Jews.

Maher delivered his response on an episode of his Club Random podcast with Piers Morgan.

“First of all, it’s kind of insulting to six million dead Jews,” Maher said. “It’s an argument you kind of lost just to start it. Look, maybe it’s not completely logically fair, but Hitler has really kind of got to stay in his own place. He is the GOAT of evil. We’re just going to have to leave it like that.”

Maher said that David lost the argument the moment he played the “Hitler Card” while still regarding him as a friend.

“This wasn’t my favorite moment of our friendship. I think the minute you play the ‘Hitler’ card, you’ve lost the argument,” Maher said. “Come on, man. Hitler, Nazis — nobody has been harder, and more prescient I must say, about Donald Trump than me. I don’t need to be lectured on who Donald Trump is. Just the fact that I met him in person didn’t change that. The fact that I reported honestly is not a sin either.”

Later in the interview, Maher said that he’d be willing to talk with Larry David in the future.

“I don’t want to make this constantly personal with me and Larry. We might be friends again,” Maher said. “I can take a shot and I can also take it when people disagree with me. That’s not exactly the way I would’ve done it. Again, the irony: let’s go back to what my original thing was. There’s got to be a better way than hurling insults and not talking to people. If I can talk to Trump, I can talk to Larry David too.”

In a satirical op-ed for the New York Times, titled “My Dinner with Adolf,” David described a fantasy scenario of him meeting with Adolf Hitler and other Nazi leaders for a friendly and cordial dinner as if to say that Maher had been duped. He never mentioned Maher or Trump by name.

