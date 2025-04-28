‘Minecraft Movie’ Star Jennifer Coolidge Says Gays and Lesbians ‘Are a Superior Group of People’

HBO’s The White Lotus and A Minecraft Movie star Jennifer Coolidge was asked by a People reporter how her gay fans are different from her general fanbase, to which the American Pie and Legally Blonde star said “I think heterosexual people are more self-conscious.”

“I think gay men and gay women just let loose and have a blast,” Coolidge continued. “They know how to have a really good, really fun time, and they’re really original. They’re a superior group of people.”

Coolidge’s character on the Mike White-created series is a fan favorite — (White Lotus season 2 SPOILER ALERT) — whose dramatic death scene is spurred on by a group of craven, gold-digging gays. “These gays – they’re trying to murder me,” Coolidge’s character infamously said.

Nevertheless, Coolidge has a following, at least online, among queer people and she never misses an opportunity to shout them out.

She thanked “all the evil gays” during her 2024 Emmy Awards acceptance speech.

She received a standing ovation a year earlier at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards, saying, “You know, I have so much respect for the LGBTQ community and I just want you all to know that I love you and I thank you for always being there for me.”

