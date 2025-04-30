Amal Clooney Could Be Banned from U.S. Under Trump Sanctions over ICC Case Against Netanyahu

Amal Clooney, the British human rights lawyer married to Hollywood star George Clooney, could be banned from the United States because of her work with the International Criminal Court (ICC) targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report.

Clooney has given legal advice to the ICC in a war crimes case against Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over the conflict in Gaza.

George Clooney is an American citizen, and the couple, who share two young children, have properties in the United States.

As Breitbart News has reported, the ICC issued warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as for three Hamas terrorist leaders, sparking outrage in Israel and the U.S. as well.

ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan specifically thanked Amal Clooney for helping to prepare the warrant request (emphasis added):

As an additional safeguard, I have also been grateful for the advice of a panel of experts in international law, an impartial group I convened to support the evidence review and legal analysis in relation to these arrest warrant applications. The Panel is composed of experts of immense standing in international humanitarian law and international criminal law, including Sir Adrian Fulford PC, former Lord Justice of Appeal and former International Criminal Court Judge; Baroness Helena Kennedy KC, President of the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute; Elizabeth Wilmshurst CMG KC, former Deputy Legal Adviser at the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office; Danny Friedman KC; and two of my Special Advisers – Amal Clooney and His Excellency Judge Theodor Meron CMG. This independent expert analysis has supported and strengthened the applications filed today by my Office.

Amal Clooney practices law both in England and the United States. The 47-year-old was born in Lebanon and raised in Britain.

According to the Financial Times, the U.K. Foreign Office has warned lawyers, including Amal Clooney, giving legal advice to the ICC means they could face sanctions due to a February executive order President Donald Trump signed.

The executive order claims the court “engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel. The ICC has, without a legitimate basis, asserted jurisdiction over and opened preliminary investigations concerning personnel of the United States and certain of its allies, including Israel, and has further abused its power by issuing baseless arrest warrants targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.”

The executive order goes on to say, “The United States will impose tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members.”

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who is British, was named in the executive order as facing U.S. sanctions.