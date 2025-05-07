Kennedy Center Chief Richard Grenell Blasts ‘American Idol’ for Featuring Lin Manuel Miranda

Kennedy Center Chief Richard Grenell blasted Disney’s American Idol after an announcment that Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda will be featured as a guest mentor on next week’s episode.

Grenell, who President Trump tapped to be the interim president of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, jumped to his X account to scold Disney-owned ABC for featuring Miranda.

“Shame on you, @AmericanIdol,” Grenell wrote on Monday.

“Inviting @Lin_Manuel to be a mentor to young people 3 weeks after Lin pulled his show from the Kennedy Center because he can’t work with Republicans is an obvious move to support political intolerance,” he continued.

“We need performers who perform for everyone. Not radicals who litmus test the audience’s voting history,” he said.

“Dumb move, @abc.”

In March, the producers of the play announced that he was cancelling the planned performances of the hit play, Hamilton, that was set to run next year.

On March 5, producer Jeffrey Seller posted a notice to X that the show was being canceled.

“The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national center represents,” he wrote.

